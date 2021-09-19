Erika Winters

81, gained her angel wings on September 11, 2021. Erika was born to Johann Leonhard and Karolina Ritzenberger on March 16, 1940 in Wemding, Germany. Erika had three siblings, Leo, Elvira and Hans. Erika met her husband, Clarence while he was stationed in the military in Germany. Erika and Clarence were married for 45 years. Together they are survived by four children, Jacqueline Murillo (Lucio), Christopher, Clarence Jr, and Kim. Erika also had 16 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Preceded In death by husband, Clarence; grandson, Christopher Jr. and granddauther, Trinity Yasmine Thompson. Erika was a sweet and loving mother and grandparent. Erika will be greatly missed by all of her family and friends. Mass will be at 9:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 22. 2021 at St. Frances De Sales. Burial to follow at East Lawn Palms Cemetery.