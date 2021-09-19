 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Erika Winters

Erika Winters

WINTERS, Erika Rosa

81, gained her angel wings on September 11, 2021. Erika was born to Johann Leonhard and Karolina Ritzenberger on March 16, 1940 in Wemding, Germany. Erika had three siblings, Leo, Elvira and Hans. Erika met her husband, Clarence while he was stationed in the military in Germany. Erika and Clarence were married for 45 years. Together they are survived by four children, Jacqueline Murillo (Lucio), Christopher, Clarence Jr, and Kim. Erika also had 16 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Preceded In death by husband, Clarence; grandson, Christopher Jr. and granddauther, Trinity Yasmine Thompson. Erika was a sweet and loving mother and grandparent. Erika will be greatly missed by all of her family and friends. Mass will be at 9:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 22. 2021 at St. Frances De Sales. Burial to follow at East Lawn Palms Cemetery.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Safety tips you need to know if you spend time at the beach

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News