Erin Callaghan

Erin a longtime resident of Tucson, passed away on November 12, 2022. Erin was born in Minneapolis on August 10, 1939, the only child of Harry and Alice McCollum Pearson. The family moved to Everett, WA when Erin was just a few months old and Erin lived her early years in Everett, graduated from Everett High School in 1957 and attended Everett Community College. She later lived in Seattle. Erin Came to Tucson in the Early 60's as a Peace Corps trainee and UofA student. She was employed by Burr-Brown Research Corp., various real estate mortgage firms and then retired from Pima Community College after 25 years of service at the Community Campus and the Aviation Technology Center. She attended Pima Community College, the UofA, received a bachelor's degree in anthropology from Prescott College and took Master level classes at Northern Arizona University. Erin was a lifetime member of Beta Sigma Phi. She is survived by her best friend and soul mate, Edward R. Turnbull along with many friends, cousins, and extended family. Erin was a free spirit, loved to travel especially throughout Europe, and she and Ed traveled the U.S. extensively. Erin Loved music. She played the violin and the dulcimer and was a member of the Tucson Dulcimer Ensemble. She was a proud member of Temple Emanu-El and pursued her passion for Jewish learning through their adult education programs. Graveside Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, November 17, 2022 at the Temple Emanuel section of Evergreen Cemetery Block 38 A Lot 181, 3015 N Oracle Rd. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Kol-Ami Adult Education Program or a charity of your choice. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.