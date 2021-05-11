Ernest Felix

passed away peacefully and surrounded by loved ones in his home Monday, May 3, 2021. Ernie was 72 years old. Ernie was born on December 13, 1948 in Tucson, AZ to Julia and Ernie Felix, Sr. A lifelong Tucsonan, he knew Tucson like the back of his hand. He graduated from Tucson High, and in 1967 he married Anna Rubalcaba in San Jose, CA. For years, Ernie worked in the sales industry and finally retired from WW Williams in 2019. When he wasn't working, you could find Big Ern outside, cleaning his backyard, watching sports, or on the golf course. Ernie proudly served on the board of directors for his 'country club' Crooked Tree Golf Course and loved talking about the bets he made while golfing. He unabashedly loved the Dodgers and the Republican party, and always had an opinion on players, plays, or politics. You could tell how much Ernie liked you by the amount of trash he talked to you. And even though he wouldn't admit it, Ernie loved many. More than anything though, Ernie loved his kids and grandkids. He was so proud of them and loved watching them play their sports. A Funeral Mass will be said on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton's. A Celebration of Life will immediately follow. Ernie is preceded in death by his daughter, Jenni and father Ernie. He is survived by his wife of 53 years Anna; children, Ernie III (Tisha), Rebecca (Matthew), Lisa (Daniel); grandchildren, Anthony, Arianna, Dominic, Preston, Hadley, and Charlie; mother Julia and siblings, Anna, Gilbert, and Bob. In honor of Ernie's memory, the family encourages those who desire, especially men, to please wear golf shirts and pants. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.