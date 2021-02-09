Ernest Lopez

Our beloved father Ernest I. Lopez, 89 years old "Chicki", passed away peacefully in his home on January 23, 2021. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ernesto and Alicia Lopez. Survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Yolanda C. Lopez "Bonnie" and his son, Ernest C. Lopez III. Also survived by his children from his first marriage, Raymond Lopez (Patsy), Danny Lopez (Delia), Larry Lopez (Patty) and Jimmy Lopez (Vicky); many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family. Our father was the owner of Mi Nidito Restaurant on 4th and 29th. He was a loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather and Great-Great-Grandfather. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY.