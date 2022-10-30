 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ernestine Kavathas

  • Updated

85, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on October 23, 2022, to be with our heavenly Father. She was preceded in death by her husband Sam of 62 years, the love of her life, and joins her brother Mike, sister Alice and grandson Marshall. She is survived by her children, John (Yvonne) Kavathas, Johanna Kavathas Noon, Katina (Michael) Contreras, Sammy Kavathas and Christina (Greg) Mandros. Further survived by her 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family, and friends. Visitation will begin at 8:00 a.m., Friday, November 4, 2022, at CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY (South Chapel), Rosary at 9:30 a.m. followed by Mass at 10:00 a.m. at St. Augustine's Cathedral. Interment to follow at Holy Hope Cemetery. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY.

