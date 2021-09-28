Ernesto Aguilar

75, passed away on Friday, September 24, 2021, surrounded by his family and beloved dog Lulu. Raised in Nogales, he was a proud graduate of the University of Arizona School of Medicine. He practiced internal medicine in Tucson for over 45 years, which gave him great joy. He was a passionate fan of mariachi music and served on the Board of Directors of the Tucson International Mariachi Conference. He was a member of the National Hispanic Medical Association and a former member of the Board of Directors. He also participated in the Rincon Rotary Club. He is survived by his wife, Jennifer; sister, Rose-Yvette; daughters, Christina, Mariana and Tiffany; granddaughters, Ysa, Stella and Lucy; great-granddaughter, Kiani; grandson, Gabriel and his son-in-law, Huy. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.