Ernesto Catalano

CATALANO, Ernesto
of Tucson, Arizona passed away on December 7, 2020 at the age of 84. Ernesto is preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Antonia Fimbres; parents, Giuseppe Roco Catalano and Christina Hernandez Catalano; sister, Christina; brothers, Joe, Rudolfo and Gene Catalano. Ernesto was born in Bowie, Arizona on December 2, 1936, one of seven children. He joined the US Navy and spent four years at sea. He returned to Arizona. Soon after he met the love of his life, Antonia. They married on August 4, 1962. They raised four boys together, during which he earned an Associates Degree from Pima Community College and attended the University of Arizona. Ernesto spent 31 years as a mail carrier for the US Post Office. Ernesto was a man of strong faith. He will be remembered for his love of God, sports, especially watching his sons and grandsons play baseball, and the love and dedication he had to his family. He took great pleasure in spending time with his family, talking to people, taking his boys on trips as kids, reading and was an avid fan of horse races. Ernesto is survived by his brothers, Frank (Betty) and Albert; sons, Leonard, Anthony (Alice), Arthur (Leesa) and Gabriel; grandsons, Marcus, Giovanni and Thomas; granddaughters, Elissa, Rose, Belle and great-grandson, Marcell, as well as friends and family.
Services will be held on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at AVENIDAS CREMATION AND BURIAL. Due to the restrictions of Covid-19, services are limited. A private interment will take place at Holy Hope Cemetery following a Catholic Mass in the near future so that he may be joined with his beloved, Antonia.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.