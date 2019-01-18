ERWIN, Donald R.
of Toledo, Ohio passed January 9, 2019 at the age of 84 in Tucson. Dad was a 21-year Air Force Veteran and Retired Police Sergeant from the University of Arizona PD. Dad loved his family, his country, his flag, his beloved Cleveland Indians, Cleveland Browns and Ohio State Buckeyes. He was a beloved son of Robert R. and Helen Marie Erwin; father of Mark and Kim, ex-wife, Marion; grandfather to Steve, Bryan, Alysaa, Kyle and Taylor; great-grandfather to Quincee, Arie, NehNeh, Isaiah, Jiah, Laylah, Audrina, Javion, Kasen and soon to be born, Kade and friend to many. His handshake was his bond and he said what he meant and meant what he said. Dad you will be tremendously missed by your family and all that knew you. We love you and miss you dad, but we are comforted knowing that you are now at home with your Mama and your faithful dog, Sarge. If dad was here today I know he would say, "I did it my way" and to remember that Life is a Journey, death is a destination and for loved ones to think of and hold dear the good things. No more sorrow, sadness, loneliness, illness and pain. Hopefully to go to a better place, he prayed for that. Service Saturday, January 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Fountain of Life Lutheran Church, 710 S. Kolb Rd. Tucson 85710. Arrangements by HEATHER MORTUARY.