ESCAMILLA, Javier R.
(7/29/88 - 12/3/18)
was born to the late Florene Parvello and Manuel Escamilla. Javier and his sister, Sonia had a special sibling bond. His big heart was evident in his love for life and having a good time. Javier "Harv" will be dearly missed and know he is now together again with his mom. He is survived by sister, Sonia and father, Manuel. Memorial Services will be held at Southside Presbyterian Church on Tuesday, December 11, 2018, 6:00 p.m., Viewing and 7:00 p.m. Service. Arrangements by MARCUS FUNERAL SERVICES.