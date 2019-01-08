ESCARCEGA, Ernestina Lopez
went home with our Lord Jesus Christ on January 2, 2019. Preceded by husband Jesus M. Escarcega; great-great-grandchildren, Mikey and Mia Castanon and great-grandson, Manuelito Escarcega. Magrande as most knew her is survived by daughters, Irma (Carlos) Robles, Delia Yrrizarry from Tucson and Irene Cornejo from Douglas. Sons, Jesus (Irene), Oscar and Ernie Escarcega from Tucson. 25 grandchildren, 57 great-grandchildren, 25 great-great-grandchildren. We'll miss you dearly. We thank Casa De La Luz for their help and support, especially Mark, Diane, Brie, Chaplin Laszlo Vega and Katie. Services Saturday, January 12, 2019. Immaculate Conception Church in Douglas, AZ. Rosary 11:30 a.m., Mass 12:00 p.m. Burial at Calvary Cemetery.