Esteban Daranyi

After the Daranyis arrived in Peru in 1942, his father and Matias Gildemeister, Sr. became business partners in various Peruvian enterprises. The Daranyi and Gildemeister patriarchs had met in Munich during the 1936 Olympics.

Esteban grew up in Lima, and finished his education, which included a PhD. in Economics from San Marcos University. In 1955, after a short courtship, he married Ines Gildemeister, also of Lima, the oldest daughter of Matias (Sr.) and Maxa Gildemeister.

Ten years later, Esteban and Ines, with six children in tow, moved to the United States. The initial stop was Santa Fe, NM, where the youngest of seven children was born. While in Santa Fe, Esteban devoted his working life to help establish, promote and support the international touring group, Up With People (UWP). After four years, his growing involvement with the organization precipitated UWP's and subsequently the Daranyi's move to its headquarters in Tucson, Arizona, where he resided until his passing. His participation with UWP allowed him to travel internationally to nearly all continents on the globe.