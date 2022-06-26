Esther Avila

12-26-1923 - 07-17-2021 Esther Nuño Avila, 97, peacefully transitioned in her journey to the spiritual world on July 17, 2021. Mother, Wife, Grandmother, Great-Great-Grandmother, beloved Mother of Anthony Nuño, Cecilia Pompa and Marcos Nuño. A long time resident of Tucson, our Mom was a hard-working and independent woman. She was a devout Catholic, and was active in several churches in Tucson including: Saint Augustine Cathedral, Santa Cruz Church, Our lady of Guadalupe Church, Saint Joseph, and Saint Cyril's. Our Mom was the quintessential independent woman and was a very kind woman. For many years Mom worked at the Old Palomino Restaurant where she enjoyed learning Greek cuisine and making her own creations combining Greek cuisine with Mexican cuisine. Mom also enjoyed volunteering at the Greek Festival at Saint Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church. She enjoyed cooking for family, relatives and friends. As a gardener she enjoyed growing roses and taking care of her apple trees in California. Arrangements by Bring's Broadway Chapel.