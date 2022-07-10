 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Esther Soto

Esther Soto passed away Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at her daughter's home in Escondido, California. She was the youngest daughter of Cenobio and Elvira Almanza Soto and lived most of her life in Tucson, Arizona where she went to school and worked for 30 years at Raytheon and the Tucson Unified School District. She was a lively and beautiful woman who enjoyed needlepoint, roses, and dancing. Esther is survived by her family: daughters "Cookie" Martinez and Cecilia Sarrels of Tucson, AZ, Cynthia Beers of Queen Creek, AZ, Renee Martinez of Escondido, CA., grandchildren Antonio Garcia, Andres Brown, Michelle Estrada, Elizabeth Sarrels, and Ava Beers, along with 4 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. She was loved and will remain in our hearts always. A mass will be held in her honor in Tucson, AZ at Saint Margaret's, 801 North Grande Ave on August 20, 2022, at 2:00PM. Arrangements by Cremation Services Inc.

