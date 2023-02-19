On January 4th, 2023, Ethan Neil Beneze left us to be in a much better place. Ethan was born on April 28, 1960, in Patagonia, Arizona to Loretta "Eileen" Beneze and the late, George Beneze. The Beneze family lived in several places in Ethan's early years as George Beneze's work as a Computer Scientist allowed them an opportunity to travel. In 1964 the family moved to Germany and Ethan quickly became fluent in German. Ethan started his entrepreneurial dreams early on, as he ran a roller-skating rink in Sierra Vista at the age of 16. Ethan graduated from Buena High School in 1978. He attended one semester at The Royal Academy of Architecture in London and graduated from The University of Arizona's School of Architecture in 1983. After college, he began his career at AlphaGraphics designing and opening stores. He worked for AlphaGraphics as an Executive Vice President before purchasing Green Valley Cooling & Heating with Candiss Beneze in 2000. Ethan, Candiss and their daughter, Joanna, worked diligently through the years to make Green Valley Cooling & Heating the pinnacle of HVAC success. Sadly, Ethan was diagnosed with stage-4 cancer in November 2010. He was able to retire from the company in 2014 to enjoy his remaining years doing what he loved, boating in San Diego with friends and alongside his nephew, Alan Beneze, and spending time with his three granddaughters. Due to the cancer, we were promised only a handful of years with Ethan, yet we were so fortunate to have received 12-terrific years with him. Ethan belonged to Green Valley Baptist Church and was appreciative of the prayers and support from fellow members during his illness. In addition to his mother Eileen, he is survived by his wife Jinlee Kim; daughter Joanna (Alex) Buglewicz; stepdaughter Yesoul Kim; brothers, Nathan (Judy) Beneze, Geoff (Sylvia) Beneze; granddaughters, Maddyn Hossack-Buglewicz, Paralee Hossack-Buglewicz and Embrie Carreon-Buglewicz; and many nieces and nephews. At his request, there will be no funeral service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to his beloved Silver Gate Yacht Club's annual Wheelchair Regatta event.