Ethel Coddie

In Loving Memory of
CODDIE, Ethel
To our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt, we remember you as a wonderful blessing in our lives. You are always in our hearts and prayers. May the winds of heaven blow softly and whisper loving thoughts to your beautiful spirit.
Forever in our thoughts
and prayers,
Your loving Family,
Coddie, Diggs & Morrison
