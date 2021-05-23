 Skip to main content
Ethel Coddie

Ethel Coddie

  • Updated

In Loving Memory of

CODDIE, Ethel

To our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt, we remember you as a wonderful blessing in our lives. You are always in our hearts and prayers. May the winds of heaven blow softly and whisper loving thoughts to your beautiful spirit.

Forever in our thoughts

and prayers,

Your loving Family,

Coddie, Diggs & Morrison

