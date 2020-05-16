Ethel Coddie

In Loving Memory of
CODDIE, Ethel
1924 - 2019
Remembering a woman ahead of her time, and how special she was to our family and friends. She was a wife, mother, grandmother, and a great-grandmother. God blessed us with her presence, until He told her, "Ethel, it is time to come home and rest". When God called her home, He left us with beautiful memories that will forever remain in our hearts. We love and miss you every day. Philippians 1:3 I thank God upon every remembrance of you.
With love and gratitude from your family
Coddie, Diggs, and Morrison
