Ethel Coddie

In Loving Memory of

CODDIE, Ethel

1924 - 2019

Remembering a woman ahead of her time, and how special she was to our family and friends. She was a wife, mother, grandmother, and a great-grandmother. God blessed us with her presence, until He told her, "Ethel, it is time to come home and rest". When God called her home, He left us with beautiful memories that will forever remain in our hearts. We love and miss you every day. Philippians 1:3 I thank God upon every remembrance of you.

With love and gratitude from your family

Coddie, Diggs, and Morrison

