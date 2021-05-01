DON, Ethel

was born Ethel May Quey Wong in Seattle, Washington on December 4, 1922. She passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 26, 2021 at the age of 98.

While growing up in Washington, Ethel tragically lost both parents at age four. She was sent to China to be raised by her grandparents and she was there until age ten. Some of her childhood memories included stories about the guard tower that overlooked and protected the village, where all the young men took turns watching for the possible approach of bandits. To her knowledge, no invasions ever occurred.

At age ten, Ethel's sister, Rose Ong and her husband, Wing Ong brought her back to Phoenix, Arizona, where she also rejoined her brother, Ben Wong. In Phoenix, she attended school, helped with the family business, and made many new acquaintances. Among them was World War II veteran, Franklin Don, who she eventually married. They lived in Casa Grande and worked in the family grocery business. They had three sons, Franklin Jr., Perry (Rosie) and Kenton (Claire).

The highlight of Ethel's life was her two grandsons, Christopher and Eric. Ethel spent many hours cooking and taking care of them. She was always the happiest when they were around.

Due to Covid restrictions, the family will hold a private service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Casa Grande or the Casa Grande Valley Historical Society.