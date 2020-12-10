Eugene Bracamonte

BRACAMONTE, Eugene Raymond
81 (b. March 15, 1939), died peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on November 23, 2020. Gene was devoted husband to Nelly Bracamonte, loving father to Erika and Richard Bracamonte, and loyal brother to Robert and Tony Bracamonte. A Tucson native, Gene was student-body president and member of the inaugural graduating class of Pueblo High School. He met and wed the love of his life, Nelly, while living in San Francisco, CA. After graduating from San Francisco St University and the University of California Hastings College of the Law, he returned to Tucson and had a distinguished career as an assistant US Attorney. Gene was an avid hiker and pool player. More than anything, he loved celebrations with family and friends. His quick wit and gentle loving spirit will be missed by all. A celebration of Gene's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at St. Pius X Church live stream link https://youtu.be/nw0DYuCktFA.
