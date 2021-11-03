Eugene Conway

89, Born in N.J March 13, 1932, died October 3rd, 2021. Husband to Nancy B Conway; father to John (Debbie), Kevin (Karen), Dan, Jeannie (Tom), Ruth (Steve), and Patrick (Alicia); Grandfather of 13; Great-grandfather of five. Korean war veteran, entrepreneur and diehard New York Mets fan. Preceded in death by wife, Nancy; parents, Patrick and Hazel; sister, Patricia Othmer; brother, Jackie; and granddaughter, Shayla Conway.Gene spent the first five years of his life in New Jersey eventually moving to New York. Growing up during the Great Depression, Gene took an interest in neighborhood stick ball games, weight lifting on the roof of his apartment building and sneaking into the ballgames at Yankee Stadium to watch the Brooklyn Dodgers and future Hall of Famers like Carl Hubble play. Gene excelled in school, graduating in 3 1/2 years from Rice High. Right out of school he decided to work as a tile setter helper to help the family until he was drafted into the army in 195 2 during the Korean War conflict. He was discharged in 1954 and opted not to go to college with the GI bill, instead choosing to pursue a career in the tile trade. Gene was hired on with the tile union on Long Island and worked side jobs to save money in hopes to be his own boss. After two years he quit the union and started his own company in 1957, which is still a viable business today. During this time, he met the one and only Nancy on a blind date and married her three months later. In 1972 Gene sold his tile business in NY, loaded up his station wagon with six kids in tow and moved the family out West to Tucson, AZ. Gene said he never looked back and loved the allure of the desert and stories of Tom T Hall playing on the radio. He was a man who loved America and taught his kids solid work ethic. Gene always enjoyed a Martini in the evening, tennis, and a good poker game. You could always find Gene in a crowded room because of his boisterous laugh and loud conversations. Gene pulled no punches about how he felt about you. He was a genuine man whether you liked him or not. He lived a simple life with little regrets. He was loved by all his children and grandchildren. His stories and big smile will be missed immensely. In lieu of flowers please send donations to NEDA National Eating Disorders Association. Arrangements by BRING'S FUNERAL HOME.