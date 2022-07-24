Eugene Coyle

93, passed away peacefully July 12, 2022 surrounded by his family at the Tucson VA Hospital. He was preceded in death by his wife, Maria Dolores Coyle and granddaughter, Stephanie Marie Coyle. Born in Philadelphia, he was the youngest of three boys to parents, Thomas and Jessie Coyle who were both immigrants from Scotland. He served in the United States Army where he met his wife and moved to Tucson. "Jerry" as he was known, worked at the Tucson VA Medical Center for 57 years before retiring in 2014. He loved his job and enjoyed working with his fellow VA employees and helping Veterans. Jerry was a humble and kindhearted man who enjoyed the company of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren who affectionately referred to him as "Papa." He was a man of strong Catholic faith and didn't believe in flashy cars or clothes. He prioritized providing for his family over possessions for himself. Jerry is survived by his four children, Jerry, Juanita, Anna Marie Rovay (Al), and Michael (Angela). He has six grandchildren, Sandra, Melissa (Anthony), Jerry (Breana), Sarah (Octavio), Nicole, and Michael Jr. He has eight great-grandchildren, Andrew, Anthony, Jerry, Veronica, Matthew, Izabella, Rylee and Diego. The family wishes to thank the Medical staff of the CLC and the Hospice Team at the Tucson VA for his wonderful care in his final days. Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 26, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. with a Rosary recited at 6:00 p.m. at FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL SOUTH LAWN, 5401 S. Park Avenue. Mass is on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 10:00 a.m. at Santa Cruz Catholic Church, 1220 S. 6th Ave. Graveside Service to follow at South Lawn Cemetery.