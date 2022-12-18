Eugene Dineen

Eugene S. Dineen was born April 4, 1935, and passed away November 29, 2022. Gene is survived by his daughter Cathy (Mark) Wesner; son Chris (Cathy) Dineen; stepdaughter Stephanie Schamber; grandchildren Katie (Damian), Matthew, Jennifer, Shannon, Grace, and Michael; great-grandchildren Amelia and Alexander; and his sister Pat Dineen of St. Louis. Gene is preceded in death by his wife Mary Ann, son Mark Dineen, and stepson Steven Schamber. Gene passed with his family and Father Showri by his side. His body was donated to science. Gene was born in St. Louis and moved to Tucson in 1966 with his wife, Julia, and three small children. As a lover of sports, Gene played football, basketball, and baseball in high school; he also played football at Southwest Missouri State University where he graduated with a degree in Physical Education. He received two Masters degrees from the University of Arizona in Guidance and Counseling and Secondary Administration. Gene loved young people as was evidenced through his teaching, coaching, and mentoring at Salpointe Catholic High School, Mansfeld Junior High, Palo Verde High School, and Catalina High School. Coach Dineen led the Catalina High School tennis team to two state companionships in 1989 and 1990. The tennis team stayed in touch and took him to lunch often. In retirement, Gene played tennis and golf, avidly followed U of A sports, was a born and bred St. Louis Cardinals fan, traveled to well over 25 countries, and enjoyed the majestic beauty of the Catalina Mountains. Gene was surrounded by his cherished photos of family, friends, and Arizona sunsets. He also was a proud member of the Poco Loco Alumni Club and enjoyed his favorite beverage, the Arnold Palmer. The last few years, Gene lived at The Ranch Estates of Tucson (Sage Desert). He was known by the staff as Coach; they loved him, his stories, and his jokes. His good friend, Lorraine, was significant to Gene's happiness in his final years. Gene loved life and everyone was a friend. He is a part of Tucson's legacy and his spirit will resonate and will be remembered. He will be greatly missed. Enjoy an Arnold Palmer in memory of Gene. Please consider a donation to the Community Food Bank, the Alzheimer's Organization, or a charity of your choice in Gene's honor.