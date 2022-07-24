Eugene Rosten

Eugene ("Gene") Robert Rosten, age 93, of Tucson AZ passed away Tuesday, July 5, 2022 peacefully in his sleep and entered into God's loving arms. He was born January 21, 1929 in Buffalo NY; a graduate machinist from Emerson Vocational School, served U.S. Navy 1950-1954, including two years as MR3 in Guam, model maker Cornell Aeronautical, and machinist at Trico Products using computerized lasers to cut metal parts to within 0.001" tolerances. He was a member of American Legion Post #7, VA hospital volunteer, Casa Maria lunch program volunteer, and genealogy researcher. He is survived by his loving wife, Erna; sons Andy, and Robert (Andrea); daughter-in-law Patricia; grandchildren Laura; Michael (Rebecca); Janae and Kyler; great-grandchildren Brooks, Luke and Nic; sister Eleanor Baumgardner; sisters-in-law Marion Russell and Gladys (Herman) Wartgow, and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by parents Joseph and Charlotte Rosten, sister Dorothy Baumgardner & son David Rosten. A memorial service will be held at Most Holy Trinity on Tuesday, August 30 at 10 AM, followed by a reception in the church hall.