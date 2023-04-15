In the season of the passion of our Lord, our brother Eugene M Valdez passed in the promise of ever lasting life, love, and freedom on March 25th, 2023. He was preceded in death by our parents, Frank A Valdez and Doroles M Valdez and our sister Leticia A Valdez. Living siblings; Frank Valdez (Kim Benson), Eileen Kuns, David Valdez (Susan Valdez) Theresa Barajas (Frank Barajas), Rudy Castro (Cathy Castro), George Valdez (Kristi Valdez), Bettina Agredano (Mike Agredano). Many nephews and nieces and great nephews and nieces whom he ADORDED. Eugene Graduated from Rincon High School in 1978, was a Corrections Officer for the State of Arizona, and ended his career as a school monitor for the Tucson Unified School District. Your compassion and loving soul will stay with us always. Services to be held at Central City Assembly 939 S 10th Ave. Tucson, AZ 85701 on April 22nd at 10 am. Family and Friends gathering immediately following at Quincie Douglas Center 1575 E 36th St. Tucson, AZ 85713 In lieu of flowers please make your donations to Eugene's charity he deeply cared for; Food for the Poor Organization at: www.FoodForThePoor.org