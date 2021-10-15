Eugene Walden

Born December 29, 1935 in Morton, Texas. Army veteran. Long time Tucson resident and owner operator of The Red Garter Saloon in Tucson since 1969. A hard worker who conducted his business with honesty and integrity. He loved nature, ranching, and the Dallas Cowboys. A beloved father and grandfather who always put family first, he could regularly be seen wearing his characteristic 10-gallon hat and cowboy boots. Bud passed away Sunday, August 15, 2021 at age 85 in his home from natural causes. He is survived by his two sons, Matthew and Adam; two daughters, Leslie and Rhonda, and seven grandchildren. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.