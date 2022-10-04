 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Eugene Wall

Our beloved father Eugene B. Wall, 89 years old, went home to be with Jesus on September 25th, 2022. Born in Monterey Park, California on October 12, 1932 to Boyd and Genevieve Wall. He was proud to have given 20 plus years serving in both the U.S. Airforce and U.S. Army. He flew B-29's and toured the world. He continued working after retiring from military service as an electrical/mechanical engineer for 17 years. He was a lover of music and collecting military memorabilia. Loved sitting outside and getting to know his neighbors. He was proceeded in death by his parents Boyd and Genevieve Wall, his sister Ardath, brother-in-law Bill, and spouse Mayumi Wall. He is survived by his daughters Sayuri (Jason) and Miyuki. Grandkids Caitlin, Jeremy, Courtney, Yumi, Jeffrey and Jesse. Great-granddaughter Maeve, companion/Partner Rose W. He will be greatly missed but forever loved in our hearts. Services will be held Saturday, October 8th, 10:00 am at Marana Mortuary Cemetery, 12146 W. Barnett Rd, Marana, AZ.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: Weight lifting brings amazing benefits at any age

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News