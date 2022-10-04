Eugene Wall

Our beloved father Eugene B. Wall, 89 years old, went home to be with Jesus on September 25th, 2022. Born in Monterey Park, California on October 12, 1932 to Boyd and Genevieve Wall. He was proud to have given 20 plus years serving in both the U.S. Airforce and U.S. Army. He flew B-29's and toured the world. He continued working after retiring from military service as an electrical/mechanical engineer for 17 years. He was a lover of music and collecting military memorabilia. Loved sitting outside and getting to know his neighbors. He was proceeded in death by his parents Boyd and Genevieve Wall, his sister Ardath, brother-in-law Bill, and spouse Mayumi Wall. He is survived by his daughters Sayuri (Jason) and Miyuki. Grandkids Caitlin, Jeremy, Courtney, Yumi, Jeffrey and Jesse. Great-granddaughter Maeve, companion/Partner Rose W. He will be greatly missed but forever loved in our hearts. Services will be held Saturday, October 8th, 10:00 am at Marana Mortuary Cemetery, 12146 W. Barnett Rd, Marana, AZ.