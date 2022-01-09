Eugene Weber

Gene and Pam moved with IBM to Boulder in 1994. Gene's work took him to many parts of the globe including several long-term assignments in England, which he loved. While in England, Gene and Pam enjoyed trips to London, visiting friends in the Cotswolds, walking in Great Windsor Park (where Gene had occasion to see the Queen), and attending Royal Ascot during the famed horse races there.

Gene's passion was traveling, which took him and Pam to such far flung places as the Russian Far East to sailing up the Yangtze in China, and on safari in South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe, and Botswana. Gene's love of skiing included yearly trips to the Austrian, Italian, and French alps where he and Pam skied the famed Mer de Glace glacier. Scuba diving in the British Virgin Islands and the Sea of Cortez were special highlights also. Gene and Pam were inseparable and incomparable partners with a voracious zest for life and adventure.

After his retirement in 2006, Gene volunteered delivering meals for Meals on Wheels. He was a keen supporter of Attention Homes and the Humane Society among many other charities.