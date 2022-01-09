Eugene Weber

WEBER, Eugene P. Jr. "Gene"
of Boulder, Colorado, passed away in the comfort of his home surrounded by family on December 15, 2021. He peacefully began a new journey leaving behind a request that we not mourn, but rather rejoice in a "celebration of life." Indeed, Gene lived life to its fullest depth and breadth. He had a marvelous sense of fun and was a good friend to all.
Born December 20, 1943, in Olney, Illinois, Gene grew up in St. Louis, Missouri. He attended Westminster College in Fulton, Missouri, and then went on to study for his master's in political science at Georgetown University. Gene was a lifelong member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity and developed many close friendships which are strong to this day.
Gene joined American Airlines as a manager at Chicago O'Hare airport in 1969. He worked there until 1972 when he was transferred to Tucson, Arizona. It was there that he met and married Pam Place, his soulmate. Gene then joined Pam at IBM in 1981 as a Purchasing Analyst…eventually becoming a global contract negotiator working with the IBM Outsourcing sales teams worldwide.
Gene was an avid bicyclist and rode many thousands of miles each year. Gene participated six times in the Tour de Tucson, a yearly 116-mile bicycle race around Tucson, coming in in under six hours each time. Gene and Pam would go on to attend the Tour de France in Paris…a highlight for Gene.
Gene and Pam moved with IBM to Boulder in 1994. Gene's work took him to many parts of the globe including several long-term assignments in England, which he loved. While in England, Gene and Pam enjoyed trips to London, visiting friends in the Cotswolds, walking in Great Windsor Park (where Gene had occasion to see the Queen), and attending Royal Ascot during the famed horse races there.
Gene's passion was traveling, which took him and Pam to such far flung places as the Russian Far East to sailing up the Yangtze in China, and on safari in South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe, and Botswana. Gene's love of skiing included yearly trips to the Austrian, Italian, and French alps where he and Pam skied the famed Mer de Glace glacier. Scuba diving in the British Virgin Islands and the Sea of Cortez were special highlights also. Gene and Pam were inseparable and incomparable partners with a voracious zest for life and adventure.
After his retirement in 2006, Gene volunteered delivering meals for Meals on Wheels. He was a keen supporter of Attention Homes and the Humane Society among many other charities.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene P. Weber Sr. and Marjorie Blackburn Weber as well as his brother, Lawrence and son, Ben. He is survived by his wife, Pam and children, Gene Weber III (Kim Weber) of Plano, TX; James M. McDonald (Christine Eromenok) of Gilbertsville, NY and Todd McDonald of Tucson, AZ. He is also survived by James and Christine's 3-year-old son, Jimmy.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to "Meals on Wheels of Tucson" or the Tucson Humane Society. A Celebration of Life to be held in early June in Boulder. Arrangements by CHRIST MORTUARY & CREMATION in Boulder.