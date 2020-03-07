Eugenia Cowles

COWLES, Eugenia Jean
86, of Tucson, AZ passed away on March 1, 2020.
She was born in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on March 4, 1933.
--
Jean was a retired dispatcher for the Arizona Highway Patrol.
--
She leaves behind her husband of 52 years, Russell Cowles;
daughter, Deborah Christie; granddaughter, Sara Rushford (Kris)
and three great-grandchildren.
Jean was predeceased by her brother, Louis Barber and
beloved son, Robert Manginello.
--
A Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. in the EVERGREEN MORTUARY CHAPEL.