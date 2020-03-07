Eugenia Cowles

Eugenia Cowles

  • Updated

COWLES, Eugenia Jean

86, of Tucson, AZ passed away on March 1, 2020.

She was born in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on March 4, 1933.

--

Jean was a retired dispatcher for the Arizona Highway Patrol.

--

She leaves behind her husband of 52 years, Russell Cowles;

daughter, Deborah Christie; granddaughter, Sara Rushford (Kris)

and three great-grandchildren.

Jean was predeceased by her brother, Louis Barber and

beloved son, Robert Manginello.

--

A Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. in the EVERGREEN MORTUARY CHAPEL.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News