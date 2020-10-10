 Skip to main content
Eva Andrews

  • Updated

ANDREWS, Eva Anne

born October 3, 1929 in Sedalia Missouri, passed peacefully September 14, 2020 in Tucson, AZ.

She graduated from Smith Cotton

High School in Sedalia Missouri

in 1947 and was married

in Cape Girardeau, MO to Berton William "B.W." Andrews in 1949, who passed in 2012. For many years, Eva and B.W. were active supporters and members of the Big Band

Express Orchestra in Tucson. She is survived by her son and wife Christopher and Margaret Andrews; three grandchildren, Eric, Travis, and

Clark Andrewsand seven great-grandchildren. Arrangements by

DESERT ROSE HEATHER.

