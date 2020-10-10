Eva Andrews

ANDREWS, Eva Anne
born October 3, 1929 in Sedalia Missouri, passed peacefully September 14, 2020 in Tucson, AZ.
She graduated from Smith Cotton
High School in Sedalia Missouri
in 1947 and was married
in Cape Girardeau, MO to Berton William "B.W." Andrews in 1949, who passed in 2012. For many years, Eva and B.W. were active supporters and members of the Big Band
Express Orchestra in Tucson. She is survived by her son and wife Christopher and Margaret Andrews; three grandchildren, Eric, Travis, and
Clark Andrewsand seven great-grandchildren. Arrangements by
DESERT ROSE HEATHER.
