was born in Los Angeles, California on December 9, 1938. She peacefully left on December 16, 2021, just one week after her 83rd birthday. She is survived by her three children, Celine Weaver (Gary), Marlin Price (Rubina), and Juana Rowena Wadlund (Eric). She is also survived by seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and her three sisters, Blanche (Joe), Dolores (Robert preceded her in death) and Juanita (Chris). Eva was a 3-time graduate of the University of Arizona with bachelor's degrees in Business Administration and Spanish, and a master's degree in Spanish. She enjoyed a career at Pima Community College working in a variety of trailblazing positions including director of bilingual education, international studies, and gender awareness. She was instrumental in establishing programs of study at Pima's South Campus at its inception. She enjoyed reading the New Yorker magazine, gardening, shopping, and hosting her family at her home. Services for Eva Cota will be held at Most Holy Trinity on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Eva was a generous contributor to a variety of charities, especially those who assist the working poor. In lieu of flowers, please give to the Salvation Army, or the Gospel Rescue Mission. Arrangements by OASIS CREMATION.