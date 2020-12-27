Eva Ramirez

RAMIREZ, Eva
(age 95) passed away peacefully in her home on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at 7:30 a.m. She was a loving mother of two, grandmother of three and great-grandmother of three. While she had an accomplished self-made, life-long career in executive management and she broke the glass ceiling by becoming the first female corporate officer of Valley National Bank in Douglas, Arizona, her most notable attributes were her dedication and love for her family and her desire to help those in need. She was preceded in death by her husband, Luis Ramirez; her son, Luis Ramirez, Jr. and her sister, Edna Clark. She is survived by her daughters, Gloria Perry, Martha Elena McIntyre and her husband Stanley (Mac) McIntyre; her brother, Claudio Clark; her grandchildren, Andrew Perry, Elissa Withers and her husband Luke Withers, and Maria Luisa Ramirez; and her great-grandchildren, Sophia Withers, Brant Withers and Alden Withers. Services will be held on Monday, January 4, 2021 at St. Odilia Catholic Church, 7570 N. Paseo del Norte, Tucson, Arizona, 85704, with visitation from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and Mass at 12:00 p.m., followed with burial at Holy Hope Cemetery, 3555 North Oracle Rd. Due to current restrictions, there will be no reception. The family would like to express our deepest gratitude for the wonderful help and care given by our friends, Rosie Furphy and Geiny Rodriguez, and Casa de la Luz Hospice. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOME, Avalon Chapel.