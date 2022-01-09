Eva Satour

In Loving Memory of
SATOUR, Eva Mae (Reed)
Dearest Eva, my beautiful wife,
14 years have slowly inched by
and not a day goes by I don't remember you.
I cherish all of our precious memories.
Till we meet again.
Genesis 12:11.
"Indeed I know you are a woman of beautiful countenance."
