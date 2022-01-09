 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Eva Satour

Eva Satour

  • Updated

In Loving Memory of

SATOUR, Eva Mae (Reed)

Dearest Eva, my beautiful wife,

14 years have slowly inched by

and not a day goes by I don't remember you.

I cherish all of our precious memories.

Till we meet again.

Genesis 12:11.

"Indeed I know you are a woman of beautiful countenance."

