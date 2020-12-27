Eva Satour

In Loving Memory of
SATOUR, Eva Mae (Reed)
Eva, it is with a saddened heart that 14 years have passed since you departed into the Heavens with God our Father and Creator. While time churns slowly in an ever-changing and restless world, Christmas is still our sacred time of year and also the time of year the Lord prepared you for your eternal home. The entire family misses you immensely and we weave all the amazing life lessons and wisdom you taught and instilled into us into our everyday lives. You were always the most generous and compassionate wife and mother, a role model. You left a legacy that continues to prevail especially in our great-grandchildren. Eva, my loving wife forever, I would marry you all over again. You are always in my heart and my love for you is eternal.
Ephesians 2:8. "For by grace you have been saved through faith, and that not of yourselves; it is the gift of God."