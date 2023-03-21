Evangelina G. Borjon 83, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home and surrounded by her family, on Thursday March 9, 2023. She was born on May 12, 1939 in Ajo, AZ to Raul and Consuelo Grijalva. Evangelina graduated from Ajo High School, where she enjoyed culinary and homemaker courses, was a majorette in the high school band, played various sports, and enjoyed life amongst friends and family. After high school, she graduated from CHENAULT'S Marinello School of Beauty Culture. In 1960 she married her husband Juan and moved to Morenci AZ where they raised their nine children. Evangelina was a dedicated wife and mother for 62 years, she was an excellent cook, seamstress, planned family vacations, birthday parties, loved music, loved to dance, played softball, bowled in women's and couple's leagues, golfed, and with her husband was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church Cursillo group. In 1984 she and her husband moved their home to Tucson, AZ where she worked for the US Postal Service and retired after 20 years. Evangelina had a great love for her family. She is preceded in death by her loving husband Juan M. Borjon Jr., her brother Frank Grijalva and her sister Lucila Montijo. She is survived by her nine children Juan Borjon III, Nydia Borjon, Lorena Cates (Don), Francisca Borjon, Tomas Borjon (Teresa), Elisa Patino (Rick), Lucinda Borjon, Ysette Higgins (Travis) and Griselda Borjon (Al), 14 grandchildren, Marcus Borjon, Jaime Borjon, Marisa Borjon, Vanessa Cates (Roger), Armand Borjon, Sydney Infanti (Jesse), Keenan Cates (Kayla), Christopher Borjon (Samantha), Casandra Blair (Michel), Timothy Wilson (Rachel), Anthony Wilson, Rene Patino (Elizabeth), Eric Patino, Matthias Borjon, 11 great-grandchildren Lianna Madrid, Aleece Jacobs, Austin Borjon, Kiera Borjon, Callie Jo Borjon, Blakley Borjon, Sadie Borjon, Milo Wilson, Harlee Patino, Oaklynn Blair, and Monroe Patino and her sisters Berta Hollis and Delcia Garcia. Visitation Thursday March 23, 2023 beginning at 6:00 p.m. with a Rosary service at 7:00 p.m. at FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL SOUTH LAWN. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, March 24, 2023 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Interment at Holy Hope Cemetery at 11:30am on March 24, 2023.