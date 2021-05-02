Eve Schocket

Eve believed deeply in the value of public education and served as a board member for the Catalina Foothills School District from 1978-1984, including a term as president in 1983. She also served on the board of directors for the Law College Association, University of Arizona from 1983-1997.

Eve never stopped learning; she loved to explore new classes at the University of Arizona and share ideas with her friends and her family. She was a voracious reader, and her participation in two Tucson book clubs was the strong foundation for wonderful friendships and intellectual engagement. She loved her season tickets to U of A basketball and was an avid movie buff; she loved opera, theater and concerts. She was a skier well into her 60s and scuba dived all over the world. She traveled extensively throughout her life, from Antartica to Africa, China to Nepal. One of her deepest pleasures was sharing her love of exploration with her children and her grandchildren, introducing them to snorkeling, history, wildlife, and many new adventures.