Evelyn Atwater

84, passed away on June 4, 2022 in Tucson, Arizona. She was born to William and Gertrude Plate on January 24, 1938 in Honolulu, Hawaii. Evelyn was a proud graduate of the Punahou School in Honolulu and followed that with studies at San Francisco State University. She continued to live and work in the Bay Area for many years until her move to Tucson in 1991. In 1961, Evelyn gave birth to her son, Michael and two years later her son, Mark. Evelyn is survived by Michael, Mark and grandsons, Cole, Zaq and Marcus. Her loving husband, Jack predeceased her in 2009. Evelyn was a strong, caring and compassionate woman who cared immensely about her family and friends. She was a trailblazer in her successful career as a realtor creating opportunities for women at a time when that was extraordinary. In her later years, she enjoyed traveling with her beloved Jack and seeing her grandchildren grow. She even organized a very memorable cape cod vacation for the entire family inspiring the purchase of a home on the cape that will live on in the family for decades. Evelyn often reflected on her early years growing up in her cherished Hawaii. Family and friends alike will dearly miss her. Arrangements by AVENIDAS CREMATION & BURIAL.