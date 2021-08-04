Evelyn Gompf

GOMPF, Evelyn Carol
went to be with the Lord on June 8, 2021. Also known as Lynn, Lynny to her family, and GamGam or Grammy to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lynn was born December 13, 1944 to Steven and Eleanor Parise, in Brooklyn, New York. At the age of six, her family moved from New York to Tucson, Arizona, where she attended Mission Manor Elementary and Sunnyside High School. She also received a degree from Golden Beauty Cosmetology School.
In 1964 she met her husband Larry and after two years of courtship, they were married on June 12, 1966 and had three children, Cindy Lea Sorber, Steven William Gompf and Jonathan James Gompf. As her children got older, she loved teaching them secret family recipes and when grandchildren came along, it was tradition to go to grandma's and make cookies or homemade ravioli.
Lynn loved life, never knew a stranger, was always taking time to help others. Her daughter, Cindy, called her a "hummingbird", because she was everywhere, always on the go and hard to keep up with. She made others feel welcomed. She was one of a kind. When God made her, the mold was thrown away. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all.
Another joy in her life was her horse "Sonny". He was a special gift from God, that once in a lifetime horse.
In 1991 Lynn quit her job to care for her parents until their passing. Then in 2000, She and Larry moved to Oroville, Washington to build their dream home on five acres of land across from a lake. They found their Church home, made new friends and served the Lord in different ministries. Lynn had a servant's heart and the gift of encouraging others, organization and administration skills along with the gift of hospitality.
In 2017, Lynn and Larry return home to Tucson, to be close to family and friends. She continued to love the Lord, serve her heavenly Father and continued to encourage her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was truly a proverbial woman (Proverbs 31).
She was preceded in death by her sister, Marie Miller and her parents, Steven and Eleanor Parise. Survived by her husband, Larry Gompf of 55 years; daughter, Cindy Sorber; sons, Steven Gompf and Jonathan Gompf; seven grandchildren, Sean Sorber, Aubrey Kinch, Brynn Gompf, Madison Trimble, Stevie Nicole Gompf, Rylan Gompf, Brady Gompf and five great-grandchildren, Drake Kinch, Emery Kinch, Hollyn Kinch, Carter Sorber and Parker Sorber. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, August 13, 2021 at FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL SOUTH LAWN.