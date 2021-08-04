Evelyn Gompf

GOMPF, Evelyn Carol

went to be with the Lord on June 8, 2021. Also known as Lynn, Lynny to her family, and GamGam or Grammy to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lynn was born December 13, 1944 to Steven and Eleanor Parise, in Brooklyn, New York. At the age of six, her family moved from New York to Tucson, Arizona, where she attended Mission Manor Elementary and Sunnyside High School. She also received a degree from Golden Beauty Cosmetology School.

In 1964 she met her husband Larry and after two years of courtship, they were married on June 12, 1966 and had three children, Cindy Lea Sorber, Steven William Gompf and Jonathan James Gompf. As her children got older, she loved teaching them secret family recipes and when grandchildren came along, it was tradition to go to grandma's and make cookies or homemade ravioli.

Lynn loved life, never knew a stranger, was always taking time to help others. Her daughter, Cindy, called her a "hummingbird", because she was everywhere, always on the go and hard to keep up with. She made others feel welcomed. She was one of a kind. When God made her, the mold was thrown away. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all.

Another joy in her life was her horse "Sonny". He was a special gift from God, that once in a lifetime horse.