Evelyn Guymon

89, was born in Hartford, Connecticut to Storrs and Evelyn Hammond-Knowlton on May 26, 1932. She died peacefully on January 9, 2022 in Tucson, AZ. She lived with strength and dignity after a major stroke and long months of pandemic isolation. Lynn attended the University of Rochester in New York and the University of Arizona, eventually earning a master's degree in Reading. She taught Remedial Reading at Maxwell Middle School in Tucson for ten years. Lynn enjoyed reading autobiographies, attending writing workshops, writing her own life stories and short stories and self-publishing them. She is survived by her four children, Eddie Matthew (Carlene), Larry Matthew (Julie), Tom Matthew (Laura), and Valerie Drum (David); eight grandchildren, Joshua, Michael, Caitlin, Amy, Daniel, Emily, Luke, and Clayton and two great-grandchildren, Luna and Robin. She is also survived by the children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren of her late husband Paul Guymon, in addition to her friends and caregivers at Hacienda de Caring Hands. A memorial is being planned and will follow in the near future. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.