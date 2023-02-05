Passed away peacefully on January 11, 2023. Born in Evansville, Ind, November 9, 1926, the youngest of 6 she grew up on the farm. She met the love of her life, Charlie and they moved to Tucson in 1951 and had been a resident ever since. She is predeceased in death by husbands Charlie and Merle, children Gary, Steve, and Rebecca. She is survived by her daughter Donna Summers and daughter in law Linda Jones, 5 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and 2 great, great. Evelyn had a love for life like no one else. She had a passion for playing cards, especially bridge and she loved her bridge ladies. She loved music, her family, playing bingo, working in her yard and she was an artist at heart. She spent many hours crafting, creating and selling turtles, macramé or whatever else she could create with her best friend, Nan. Young at heart in every way she will be missed by all. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday February 10th at 11am at East Lawn Mortuary 5801 E Grant with lunch to follow.