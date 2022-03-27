Evelyn McGlothlin

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Evelyn Ruth (Fleischer) McGlothlin, a resident of Tucson, passed away on March 17, 2022, surrounded by her family. Evelyn was preceded in death by spouse, Jim; brother, Harold Fleischer, Sr.; son, Doug McGlothlin; and grandson, Ryan McGlothlin. She is survived by son, Dan (Linda); daughter, Denise (Andy) Edmonds; nephew, Harold (Jane) Fleischer; niece, Betsy Fleischer; daughter-in-law, Jannine McGlothlin; five grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren. Evelyn was a kind and gentle soul, pure of heart. A Celebration of Life is planned Monday, April 11, 2022 1pm, East Lawn Palms Mortuary, 5801 E. Grant Road, Tucson. Arrangements by East Lawn Palms Mortuary.

