Evelyn Oxman

Evelyn Rose Oxman, born February 13, 1944, left our earth on May 15, 2022. She was 78 when God brought her back home. She spent the past 50 years in Tucson, AZ, and made a fulfilling life here. Having a deep attraction to old, odd and beautiful things, she thrived for years in the antique community. She always had a loving word and kind smile for anyone lucky enough interact with her. She has two beautiful children, Dawn Brandt and Eric Brandt, along with 4 grandchildren to carry on her legacy. She taught them strength, steadiness, stubbornness, loyalty, and unconditional love, through her own actions. Born in California, Evy grew up in a Jewish orphanage, finding her independence at an early age. She overcame many obstacles to forge a successful career at Hughes Aircraft/Raytheon. We will celebrate her life on June 25th at 10:00 a.m. email eoxman@yahoo.com for address. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Paws for a Cause in Evy's name. Mom, Nonna…we love & miss you. Arrangements: Desert Rose.