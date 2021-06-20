Evelyn Torres

TORRES, Evelyn
Born in Wiesbaden, Germany on July 13, 1951, Evelyn passed peacefully June 9, 2021. One of Jehovah's Witnesses and lover of chihuahuas, she visited dozens of countries and spoke several languages. Evelyn opened her home to developmentally disabled adults, who benefited from a warm family environment. She is survived by her son, Tyson (Jennifer). A Zoom Memorial: 3:00 p.m., Sunday, June 20, 2021 contact 906-9090.
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.