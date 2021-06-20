Evelyn Torres

 Skip to main content
TORRES, Evelyn

Born in Wiesbaden, Germany on July 13, 1951, Evelyn passed peacefully June 9, 2021. One of Jehovah's Witnesses and lover of chihuahuas, she visited dozens of countries and spoke several languages. Evelyn opened her home to developmentally disabled adults, who benefited from a warm family environment. She is survived by her son, Tyson (Jennifer). A Zoom Memorial: 3:00 p.m., Sunday, June 20, 2021 contact 906-9090.

