Everett Hodge

HODGE, Everett Glen
97, passed in his sleep in Tucson, Arizona on January 7, 2021. He was born in Bloomington, Indiana in 1923 to Emmett and Mary Hodge.
He was our hero in many ways and served proudly in the Army during WWII participating in D-Day Utah Beach and in the Battle of the Rhine.
He is survived by his wife, Goldie; his stepdaughter, Alisa and son-in-law, Bruce Master. He is also survived by his beloved sister, Wanda's family of Joe Stephens in Georgia and Judy Morrow in North Carolina.
We were blessed to have this wonderful, good natured, kind man in our family for 42 years! He and his wife's favorite song was "The Twelfth of Never" by Johnny Mathis. He was a hardworking, devoted family man with car bumper stickers "Happiness is being a family" and "I love my cat" for Thumper, his large white cat.
Everett had a sweet sense of humor and chuckled every time he said, "Don't rush, but hurry every chance you get!" So, don't rush, but hurry up to heaven Everett to enjoy everlasting peace with our LORD, AMEN!
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Honor Flight charity that provided Everett with an all-expense paid trip to see the WWII memorial and Washington monuments: https://www.honorflight.org Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.