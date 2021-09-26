F. Jacobson

JACOBSON, F. Arthur III
Born September 28, 1929 in Montreal, Quebec. Died August 28, 2021 one month short of his 92nd birthday. Only child of F. Arthur Jacobson, Jr. and Dorothy Black Jacobson, American actors then performing in Canada. As befits the child of a professional theater family, his crib was a bureau drawer in the local hotel.
Arthur's first job was as a child actor in Chicago radio shows, including episodes of Ma Perkins, Fibber McGee & Molly, and The Story of Bud Barton. A graduate of William & Mary and Northwestern universities, Arthur wrote, produced, and acted in radio shows for WUOM and produced the Jack Eigen Show at the Chez Paree, a Chicago night club, before embarking on a career as associate professor of philosophy at Roosevelt University in Chicago.
Arthur moved to Tucson in 1973, where he owned a motorcycle sidecar business, and later worked as a stockbroker, tour guide for German motorcyclists discovering the Southwest, and as a freelance writer for The Desert Leaf and various motorcycle and business magazines. He also worked as a ghost writer.
Throughout his life, Arthur had a passion for politics. In the 1960s, he worked in the civil rights movement in Evanston, Ill. Following the 1967 coup d'état in Greece, he worked with Melina Mercouri to overthrow the military junta. In the '80s, he traveled as a human rights observer to war-torn Guatemala with the Presbyterian Church. He wrote political copy for numerous Democratic Party elected officials and candidates in Tucson and Pima County.
Arthur was a runner, scuba diver, figure skater, kite flyer, model airplane builder, barbershop harmonizer, and washtub bass player. As a teenager, he launched an intense, lifelong interest in jazz by sneaking into clubs on the South Side of Chicago.
But Arthur's overriding passion was motorcycling. Through the years, he owned numerous solo and sidecar bikes, which took him on journeys to camp, hike, and meet people across the USA, as well as in Canada, Great Britain, and Mexico.
Tucson residents may remember Arthur as an actor in productions at The Rogue Theatre, Borderlands, and Beowulf Alley.
Arthur is mourned by his beloved and loving wife of 42 years, Katherine; his daughter, Cathy/Catherine (Jack) of Oakland, CA; two grandsons, Cole and Alec of Tucson and many dear friends. He was preceded in death by his son, F. Arthur Jacobson IV "Fritz" and his parents.
A celebration of life will be held later. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to The Rogue Theatre, 520-344-8715 or online at theroguetheatre.org