F. Jacobson

JACOBSON, F. Arthur III

Born September 28, 1929 in Montreal, Quebec. Died August 28, 2021 one month short of his 92nd birthday. Only child of F. Arthur Jacobson, Jr. and Dorothy Black Jacobson, American actors then performing in Canada. As befits the child of a professional theater family, his crib was a bureau drawer in the local hotel.

Arthur's first job was as a child actor in Chicago radio shows, including episodes of Ma Perkins, Fibber McGee & Molly, and The Story of Bud Barton. A graduate of William & Mary and Northwestern universities, Arthur wrote, produced, and acted in radio shows for WUOM and produced the Jack Eigen Show at the Chez Paree, a Chicago night club, before embarking on a career as associate professor of philosophy at Roosevelt University in Chicago.

Arthur moved to Tucson in 1973, where he owned a motorcycle sidecar business, and later worked as a stockbroker, tour guide for German motorcyclists discovering the Southwest, and as a freelance writer for The Desert Leaf and various motorcycle and business magazines. He also worked as a ghost writer.