 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fabiola Aguirre

Fabiola Aguirre

AGUIRRE, Fabiola G., FONTES, Patricia D.

and AGUIRRE, John Paul

It is with great sadness we mourn the loss of our mother, sister and brother. Fabiola G. Aguirre passed away April 17, 2020 and is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Sandra and Robert P. Ramirez and grandchildren Amanda and Selena, also three brothers and three sisters and many nieces and nephews. Patricia D. Fontes passed away January 14, 2021 and is survived by her son, Mario J. Fontes. John Paul Aguirre passed away March 4, 2021 and is survived by his three children, Nastasha and Cyle Williams, Jordan and Cheyannne. There will be a celebration of their lives (and Mass) at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 1950 Irvington Place, Tucson, AZ 85746. There will also be a luncheon following the Mass at Doubletree Inn Hilton, 445 S. Alvernon Way. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to any of the following organizations: Hospice of the Valley www.hov.org, Alzheimers Association www.alz.org Arizona or Kidney Association www.kidney.org. Please be respectful and wear a mask.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Way to 'wow' outreach prospects into actually opening your emails

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News