Fabiola Aguirre

It is with great sadness we mourn the loss of our mother, sister and brother. Fabiola G. Aguirre passed away April 17, 2020 and is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Sandra and Robert P. Ramirez and grandchildren Amanda and Selena, also three brothers and three sisters and many nieces and nephews. Patricia D. Fontes passed away January 14, 2021 and is survived by her son, Mario J. Fontes. John Paul Aguirre passed away March 4, 2021 and is survived by his three children, Nastasha and Cyle Williams, Jordan and Cheyannne. There will be a celebration of their lives (and Mass) at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 1950 Irvington Place, Tucson, AZ 85746. There will also be a luncheon following the Mass at Doubletree Inn Hilton, 445 S. Alvernon Way. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to any of the following organizations: Hospice of the Valley www.hov.org, Alzheimers Association www.alz.org Arizona or Kidney Association www.kidney.org. Please be respectful and wear a mask.