Fannie Darling

87, went to be with her Heavenly Father on April 13, 2021. She was born in Romeo, Michigan on November 29, 1933. Fannie Mae is survived by Sidney, her husband of 67 years; daughters, Debbie Pinnell, Kathy (Andy) O'Brien, Ruth Darling and by her brother, Dr. William (JoAnn) Galbraith. Graveside service at East Lawn Palms Cemetery, Friday, April 23, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.

