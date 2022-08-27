 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fe Brittain

  • Updated

Fe Carol Pittman Brittain passed away peacefully at her residence on July 22,2022. She was born in Unadilla, GA, on August 13, 1932. She is preceded in death by her parents, Warren and Caro Ellis Pittman; her husband, Second Lieutenant Kingman M. Brittain, Jr. USAF (Tallahassee, FL); her sisters, Joyce P. Odom (Waynesboro, GA), Dorothea P. Rickards and brother-in-law, H. A. Rickards (Cocoa, FL) and Mary P. Loepp (Tallahassee, FL). She is survived by her nephews and nieces, H. A. Rickards, Jr. (Cocoa, FL), Joy O. Roberts (Sylvania, GA), Jill Ann Odom (Walterboro, SC), James C. Odom, Jr. (Guyton, GA), Fe Kathryn L. Martinez (Roseville, CA) and several great-nieces and nephews. She graduated from Broward County High School and Florida State University. She received her doctorate in Tucson, Arizona where she taught at Pima Community College for many years. Memorial Service will be held at St. Alban's Episcopal Church on September 19, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. Burial will be at Dania Memorial Cemetery November 12, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. in Dania, FL.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

These are just some of the many activities that will prolong your life

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News