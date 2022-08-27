Fe Brittain

Fe Carol Pittman Brittain passed away peacefully at her residence on July 22,2022. She was born in Unadilla, GA, on August 13, 1932. She is preceded in death by her parents, Warren and Caro Ellis Pittman; her husband, Second Lieutenant Kingman M. Brittain, Jr. USAF (Tallahassee, FL); her sisters, Joyce P. Odom (Waynesboro, GA), Dorothea P. Rickards and brother-in-law, H. A. Rickards (Cocoa, FL) and Mary P. Loepp (Tallahassee, FL). She is survived by her nephews and nieces, H. A. Rickards, Jr. (Cocoa, FL), Joy O. Roberts (Sylvania, GA), Jill Ann Odom (Walterboro, SC), James C. Odom, Jr. (Guyton, GA), Fe Kathryn L. Martinez (Roseville, CA) and several great-nieces and nephews. She graduated from Broward County High School and Florida State University. She received her doctorate in Tucson, Arizona where she taught at Pima Community College for many years. Memorial Service will be held at St. Alban's Episcopal Church on September 19, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. Burial will be at Dania Memorial Cemetery November 12, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. in Dania, FL.