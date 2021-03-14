Felicia Thomas

Felicia graduated from Addison Gilbert Hosp., Gloucester, MA, 1955 and worked at Mass. General Hospital before marrying and moving to Tucson in 1961. She worked at St. Joseph's Hospital for 25 years on the surgical unit. In 1988 she went to Thomas-Davis Clinic, retiring in 1994. Then volunteered at Tucson Botanical Gardens, The Mini Time Museum, and cared for her grandchildren. She will be missed by the "St. Joe's Girls" and many others. She is thankful for so many great memories.