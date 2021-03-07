Felicia Thomas

THOMAS, Felicia "Phyllis"

(Padovano)

went away on February 21, 2021. Born May 12, 1935 in Leominster, MA to Antoinette and Paul Padovano.

Predeceased by parents; brother, Saverio (Sonny) Padovano, MA, and loving husband Hugh Thomas, Tucson.

Survived by one and only son, Eric D. Thomas, wife Kristi, and wonderful grandchildren Colter and Tayler, Tucson; brother, Paul Padovano (Nancy); nieces, Marcia Senecal (Lou), MA, and Carolyn Padovano, VA; niece, Lynn Marchetti, (John, and sons, Jack and Max), FL; sister-in-law, Miriam Ritchey; niece, Ann Ritchey, and nephew, Tom Ritchey, CA; brother-in-law, Harold Thomas (Phyl); nieces, Sue, Cindy Pat, Becky, and their families, MN.

Felicia graduated from Addison Gilbert Hosp., Gloucester, MA, 1955 and worked at Mass. General Hospital before marrying and moving to Tucson in 1961. She worked at St. Joseph's Hospital for 25 years on the surgical unit. In 1988 she went to Thomas-Davis Clinic, retiring in 1994. Then volunteered at Tucson Botanical Gardens, The Mini Time Museum, and cared for her grandchildren. She will be missed by the "St. Joe's Girls" and many others. She is thankful for so many great memories.