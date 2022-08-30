In Loving Memory Felix Medrano went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday August 16, 2022. He worked over 20 years for the United States Border Patrol where he retired as Captain. He was a Promoter for the Tucson area Tejano/Spanish music genre. He brought entertainers to the Tucson community to do meet and greets with fan's. Felix was a huge Dallas Cowboys Fan and known for it by his beloved family and friends. He was a dedicated member of Santa Cruz Catholic Church where he served as an usher. Felix is preceded in death by his parents Ray and Lupe Medrano. Survived by his children Tina and Anthony Grandchildren Felicia (Heli) Lisset and Jovan Great-Grandchildren Noah and Sofia Loving sister Lupita Rivera-Pierce (Ernie/Pops) Brother Angel Medrano Felix also left behind many Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, Aunts, Uncles and Friends who all loved him dearly, he will be truly Missed. Funeral Services will be on Friday, September 9, 2022 10:00 a.m. at Santa Cruz Catholic Church.