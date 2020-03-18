Felix Schoenberger

SCHOENBERGER, Felix T.
Born one of 12 children to Nick and Anna Schoenberger in Evansville, Il. November 22, 1927. Entered eternal life February 24, 2020. Worked at Swift and Co., E. St. Louis cutting and packing meat. Served his country in Army. Moved his family to Tucson in 1958 for health reason. Butcher and meat manager for Mayfair El Rancho markets, 30 years. Survived by wife Shirley. Beloved father of Jerry, Scott, Christina, Len (Nava), Michelle, Lars (Claassen); Ex-wife Ella Waterland; Brother Charles of FLA., four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He enjoyed cooking, gardening, walking is dog, and being with people. His sense of humor will be missed. Memorial Service will be held Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. Rincon Congregational U.C.C. 122 North Craycroft Rd., Tucson. In Lieu of flowers family requests a donation to your favorite charity. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY